Lawyers Task NSA To Probe, Identify Policemen Who Joined Attackers Of Ugochinyere’s House





A coalition of Lawyers in defence of human rights, has called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), to identify policemen, who allegedly joined masked gunmen to attack the house of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in Akwoka.

Recall that on January 14, 2023 in Akokwa, Imo State, a motorcade conveying gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house, burnt his building, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

The Coalition noted that while the Police has remained silent on the attack, again, on Tuesday, February 9, 2023, masked gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s house with explosives.

The Coalition in a statement signed by its convener, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, said supposed Ugochinyere had run afoul of the law, he could be invited for questioning, rather than breaking into his home, tterrorising his family, kinsmen and supporters.

"We call on…





