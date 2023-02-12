NAF Super Tucano Kills Scores Of Boko Haram Terrorists In Sambisa Forest





Strikes by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano fighter jets have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists during their meeting in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The bombardment of the terrorists came on the heels of the inter-rivalry clash between the two groups which left scores of them killed.

Sources in the Lake Chad region confirmed the military exploits against the terrorists saying the latest offensive was carried out on Friday in Gaizuwa in Bama local government area of Borno State.

The sources disclosed that on receiving credible intelligence information that Boko Haram terrorists were converging for a meeting in Gaizuwa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, 2 NAF Super Tukano aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai were scrambled to carry out strikes on the targets.

They said on reaching overhead the targets, the pilots observed a gathering of more than 100 terrorists with dozens of them on motorcycles.

Using a mix of bombs and rockets, the aircraft carried…





Source: Leadership Newspaper