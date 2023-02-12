NDLEA Nabs Church Overseer Over Dubai-bound Illicit Drugs 





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested the founder and general overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, in connection with Dubai-bound meth and skunk.

The agency also arrested a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Mary Obasi, over attempt to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects: Mary and the theology student, Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper