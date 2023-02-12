Need For Social Works Laws In 36 States





One of the very silent achievements of the current administration for which the National Assembly should take credit is the enactment of the Social Works Act of 2022. Many Nigerians may not immediately attach value to this achievement since it doesn’t bring food to households, it doesn’t solve the problem of incessant scarcity of petroleum products nor does it address the scarcity of both old and new naira notes. Nevertheless, I am quite sure that if the Nigerian government in the past had realised the need to support the practice of Social Works early enough, certain societal ills would have been nipped in the bud and would not advance to the national scene.

The need for Social Work practice became expedient in many African societies as modernity gradually adjusted the family structures from the large compound extended family setting to the smaller nuclear family arrangement. With this order, some efficient functions of the large family structure would soon be noticed and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper