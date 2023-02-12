North East Youths Endorse Atiku





Youth groups in the North East yesterday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the election holding in less than 14 days.

The youth groups made the resolution yesterday in Gombe State after they x-rayed the candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

The meeting was organised by the national youth leader of the party, Prince Suleiman Muhammad, who also doubles as the director of the PDP youth campaign council and his deputy, Timothy Osadolo.

A statement from his media office added that the town-hall meeting turned into a harvest of endorsements for the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Gov Ifeanyi Okowa.

Coordinator of NANS, Zone E, which comprises the six states of the North East, Comrade Alhassan Adamu, decried the neglect of Nigerian students at home due to ASUU strike for over seven months.

He added that students have resolved to punish the APC by voting them out and voting in the PDP whose…





Source: Leadership Newspaper