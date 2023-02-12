Sunny Side Of Political Jujitsu





Politics is like Jujitsu, the Japanese martial art which employs holds, throws, and paralysing blows to subdue an opponent. If your opponent is big and throws his weight around, you skilfully allow him to make a move and use his weight to trip him; his strength thus becomes his weakness.

All that is on display on the national stage right now. Politicians are using whatever variant of the combat form that works best for them with the ultimate aim of knocking out their opponent. And as the tempo of action rises, bystanders and other spectators are recruited into the fray to start proxy wars of their own.

My appeal to all Nigerians is not to lose their friends or cause friction within their families on account of politics. Enjoy the spectacle and drama, support your preferred candidate, but don’t destroy relationships forged over time. In a fortnight, it will all be over. “Idolising a politician”, says Larinzo Mosley, “is like believing the stripper really likes you”. It’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper