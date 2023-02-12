Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Rescue Operation Continues As Death Toll Exceeds 33,000





Rescuers have pulled a seven-month-old baby from the rubble of a building in Hatay, southern Turkey, 139 hours after Monday’s deadly earthquake.

Elsewhere in Hatay, a 12-year-old girl, Cudie, was saved after being trapped for 147 hours.

State media also reported a 13-year-old saved in Gaziantep on Sunday, with rescuers saying: “You are a miracle.”

The number of people confirmed to have died in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 33,000.

Syria has not reported an updated death toll since Friday, so the true number is likely higher.

Hopes are dwindling of finding many more survivors, and on the ground there is a sense that the rescue mission will soon end.

The Syrian Civil Defence Force, or White Helmets, which operates in in rebel-held areas of the country, has told the BBC that the group’s search efforts are winding down.

But tens of thousands of rescuers continued their search overnight across affected areas in Turkey and Syria.

The seven-month-old baby, Hamza,





Source: Leadership Newspaper