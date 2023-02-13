AFCON Qualifiers: Balogun Resumes Training





Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun looks set to resume group training at Queens Park Rangers next week.

This has come as good news for both the English Championship club and Super Eagles who will be in action in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers next month.

Balogun has not featured for QPR since he was substituted at half-time against Huddersfield on 8 November 2022.

QPR manager Neil Critchley has provided an injury update regarding the former Brighton Hove and Albion star and Taylor Richards.

“Taylor Richards has been back out on the grass,” Critchley was quoted as saying by QPR’s official webpage.

“But I don’t think he’ll be ready for this weekend – likewise Leon Balogun who we’re hopeful can join in team training next week,”

Balogun signed a one-year contract with QPR last August and he scored his first goal for the club in October, which proved to be the winner, against his former club Wigan Athletic.

The 34-year-old has played 46 international matches for the Super…





Source: Leadership Newspaper