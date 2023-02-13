Alleged N3bn Fraud: Trial Of Kogi Gov’s Nephew, Wife, Others Resumes Monday





The alleged money laundering trial of two family members of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, including his nephew, Ali Bello and his wife Rashida Bello (at large) will resume on Monday, February 13, 2023 before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Ali Bello was among four defendants remanded upon arraignment on February 8, 2023 on 18-count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.00.

The other defendants are Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyada Sadat.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that count one of the charge reads: “That you, Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, Iyada Sadat, Rashida Bello (at large) sometime in June, 2020 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court procured E- Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper