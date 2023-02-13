Buhari Charges SGF To Prepare HIV/AIDS Sustainability Roadmap For Next Administration





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, directed the Transition Committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure that the achievements of the HIV programme are clearly highlighted in transition notes and a sustainability roadmap articulated for the incoming administration.

The President gave the directive during an audience with the Director–General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Gambo Aliyu, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee, and Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

According to a statement by presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, the President assured the United States Government that Nigeria would continue to prioritize the fight against HIV/AIDS until the disease was no longer a public health threat.

He added that his administration remains committed to eradicating HIV and other public health emergencies and would leave no stone unturned until a sustainable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper