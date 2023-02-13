Gani Adams, Lawyer Task Nigerians On Humanitarian Services





Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams and human rights lawyer, Kabiru Akingbolu, have called on influential Nigerians to use their wealth to serve humanity by lifting the less-privileged out of the predicaments.

They spoke at the public presentation of Lion Lukman Olabiyi as the fifth president of Eko Centennial for 2022/2023 Lion year in Lagos.

In his opening remarks, Adams sressed the need for Nigerians to be humane in delivering services for the development of the society.

Aare Adams, who was represented at the occasion by Ambassador Adebiyi Abiodun Philips, said service to humanity is service to oneself, insisting that the society would be better if wealthy and influential Nigerians considered it pertinent to serve and lift the less privileged people in the society.

The Yoruba generalissimo, however, challenged the new president to ensure continuity in humanitarian activities of the club by working assiduously to raising funds through partnership with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper