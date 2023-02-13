HURIWA Tasks INEC On Multiple, Underage Voters





Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get rid of underage voters and multiple voters from the country’s over 93 million voter register before the February 25 and March 11, 2023 polls.

HURIWA, in a statement issued by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, asked the commission to release a specific date to clean up the voter register and remove names of dead people, children and double registrants before the nation’s goes to the polls to elect new leaders.

The group said failure to do this transparently will produce a fraudulent election filled with fake voters and a highest bidder situation amongst corrupt politicians who are vote buyers and vote grabbers.

HURIWA said the cleaning up of the voter register is important to avert electoral fraud and avert a case whereby an Election Petitions Tribunal will nullify an election as seen in Osun State recently…





Source: Leadership Newspaper