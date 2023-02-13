NAFDAC Sensitises On Danger Of Bleaching Cream





The National Agency For Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged journalists in the country to join the collective effort on the danger of bleaching creams.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the call at a media sensitisation workshop on dangers of bleaching creams and regulatory controls, which was organised for the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists.

Adeyeye said, the workshop is aimed at educating and challenging Nigeria health journalists to play prompt line role in the agency’s effort to eradicate the menace of bleaching creams.

“In 2022, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SSG), Mr Boss Mustapha, wrote to NAFDAC stressing the need to take stringent regulatory action against the rampant cases of some Nigerians using bleaching creams.

“We immediately took action and made a large seizure and distruction of violating products in trade fair.

”Bleaching creams damage vital organs in the body, skin…





Source: Leadership Newspaper