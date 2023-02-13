Naira Swap: Listen To Voice Of Reason, Govs Tell Buhari, CBN





Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) to listen to the voice of reason as regards the suffering of Nigerians due to the new Naira swap policy.

Recall that Kogi, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kano State governments had taken the federal government to court on the grounds that the new naira policy was causing untold hardship to their citizens.

The Council of State also had advised the CBN to print more naira notes or recirculate the old naira banknotes back to the system to ease the sufferings of Nigerians.f

Rising from their meeting on Saturday, the governors said the federal government and CBN should reconsider their stand before the damage to the economy becomes too difficult to fix for the next administration.

The governors expressed sympathies and support with Nigerians who are experiencing great difficulties under the current CBN Naira re-design and cash withdrawal restrictions…





Source: Leadership Newspaper