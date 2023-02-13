Socialites Step Out For Exclusive Premiere Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Abuja’





Socialites Step Out It was a night of glamour and style as Showmax premiered its latest original, The Real Housewives of Abuja, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Hosted by media personality and Content Creator, Hawa Magaji, the event had in attendance diplomats and top executives across various sectors, as well as celebrities and influencers.

Some of the guests in attendance included the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thami Mseleku; ex-BBNaija housemate, Jackie B; entrepreneur and influencer Oby Ohakim, and actress Ivie Okujaye, among others.

The Real Housewives of Abuja which is set to debut on Showmax February 17, 2023, follows the luxurious lives of six influential women in Abuja – Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie, as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses in the powerful city of Abuja.

Speaking at the premiere, General Manager, Showmax…





Source: Leadership Newspaper