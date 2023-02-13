Varsity Don Warns Of Epidemic Outbreak In Ogun





A university lecturer at the Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele, Prof. Obatunde Adetola, has raised the alarm over open and unhealthy slaughtering of livestock, saying the practice could result in an epidemic outbreak in the state.

Adetola, who spoke at a seminar on health and wellness, titled: “From Womb to Tomb”, warned of epidemic outbreak over unhealthy way animals are slaughtered in abattoirs in the state.

According to him, the unhealthy practices in the markets across the country which also include Ita Osun and Oke-Aje in Ijebuland, where livestock are openly slaughtered, had continued to compromise the health of the residents.

He said livestock selling and slaughtering shouldn’t occur in an environment below the international standard for food consumption.

The lecturer said red meat is not recommended as a healthy food for consumption from age 40 and above, saying aside from the unsuitability of red meat for human consumption, the conditions of its slaughtering, sales and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper