We Will Mobilise 50,000 Rivers People For Tinubu’s Visit – APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has said it will mobilise 50,000 people for the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, which will hold on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen shortly after inspecting the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, venue of the party’s presidential campaign rally.

Recall that the stadium was approved for the APC Presidential Campaign Council by the Rivers State government at no cost.

Okocha said: “First of all, we will like to welcome you to Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt. This is the approved venue of the presidential campaign of the APC, that is taking place on February 15, 2023.

“The people you see around me are members of the LOC and ICC. We have come here to inspect the facilities. One of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper