Buhari Gets ‘Brother In Diaspora’ Title From Imo Traditional Council





The Imo State Traditional Council, on Tuesday, in Owerri honoured President Muhammadu Buhari with a traditional title, “Nwanne D’namba”, A Brother in Diaspora, appreciating the Nigerian leader for love shown to the South-East, and sustained legacy of promoting peace and harmony in the country.

President Buhari thanked Eze Imo, His Royal Majesty, Eze Dr Emmanuel Chukwuagina Okeke, CFR, for the recognition, assuring that he will continue to demonstrate his love for the South-East and citizens.

“I thank you so much for this honour that I will continue to remember for the rest of my life. Thank you for getting all the senior citizens to receive us.

“We have experienced difficult times as a country and discovered that it is better to carry on together,” the President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said.

President Buhari noted the value of shared national vision that enhances cohesion, urging more harmony across state and national levels as “good neighbours”.

The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper