Court Renews Order Stopping PDP From Expelling Gov Wike





A Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice John Kayode Omotosho, has renewed its order granted on February 2, restraining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership from taking steps to either suspend or expel Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

The court renewed the order at the resumed hearing of the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023 filed by Governor Wike.

The governor is challenging, among others, the propriety of the alleged threat by the leadership of the PDP to either suspend or expel him.

Listed as defendants in the suit are PDP; the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP; the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP; its national hairman, Dr. Iyiochia Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the mention of the case on Tuesday, Wike’s lawyer, Joshua Musa (SAN) told the court that his client was served late on February 10 with documents filed by the defendants,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper