G-5 Not Dead, We Are Set For Action On February 25 – Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

He said no matter how much those who think that the group has either disintegrated or died, and yet were anxiously pushing to know the activities of the group, they will never come near knowing their next line of action.

Wike spoke on Tuesday at St. Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, venue of the governorship campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East local government area of the State.

The governor described Senator Lee Maeba, chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the State as an illiterate for claiming that the G-5 was dead.

He said it’s preposterous for a clueless man who sold oil bloc allocated to him and took the proceeds to Chicago, United States, where he spent it to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper