Protect Nigerians From Attacks In Lagos, Others, Atiku Tells Security Agencies





The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, has asked security agencies to take urgent steps to protect Nigerians from being attacked by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they prefer Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

Atiku campaign stated this while accusing Tinubu of resorting to violent attacks against Nigerians especially in Lagos State because they are not supporting his ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria.

The campaign described the attack as an inexcusable act of cowardice that can only come from a deflated presidential candidate of the APC who is now clutching at straws.

Spokesman of the Atiku campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians, particularly women, have raised the alarm over vicious physical attacks unleashed on them by Tinubu agents in Lagos State just because they are members as well as supporters of PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“It is appalling that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper