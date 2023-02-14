Rivers: Appear At Campaign Venue To Show Your Support For Tinubu, APC Chieftain Dares Wike





Few hours to the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, a chieftian of the party, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has dared Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to apprear at the venue of the rally, to prove his claimed support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Wike had last week approved the request of the APC Presidential Campaign Council to use the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt, for its presidential campaign rally, without any payment.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, described the governor’s alleged claim to be supporting the APC presidential candidate as ‘a mere farse’.

He said: “Senator Bola Tinubu is the APC Presidential torch-bearer and thus, Governor Wike cannot claim to be supporting him whereas on daily basis he deploys thugs to threaten and unleash mayhem on APC campaigners in Rivers State.

“Furthermore, if Governor Wike has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper