Sani Musa Decries Incessant Bandits Attack In Niger East





Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Senator Mohammad Sani Musa has decried incessant attacks by bandits in the senatorial district.

A statement by the director of media and publicity Sani Musa 2023 Campaign Organisation also condemned the recent attack in parts of Gurara and Paikoro local government areas which led to the death of Paiko Divisional Police officer (DPO) and four other policemen.

While appreciating the gallantry of the policemen, the senator condemned in strong term the incessant attack on communities by the bandits.

He commiserated with the state police command and condoled with the families of security officers who lost their lives during the attack saying that “the attack is one of the several too many to bear.”

The senator said as a representative of Niger east senatorial zone, he will continue to work assiduously with relevant security agencies to ensure security in the zone.

The senator expressed concern and pain over the attacks that has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper