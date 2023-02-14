Shell Loses As Court Affirms Rivers Govt Owners Of OML 11, Kidney Island





A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has issued an order restraining Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), from interfering with the government of Rivers State title, right and interest over fixed landed assets that comprised Kidney Island Base, Port Harcourt and interests in lands in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11.

The court headed by Justice Adolphus Enebeli, asserted that the Rivers State government purchase of Kidney Island and OML 11, through public auction ordered by the court pursuant to a court judgement on 14 August, 2019, is absolute, irreversible and indivisible.

Enebeli issued the order yesterday while delivering judgement in suit No. PHC/29/CS/2021 filed by SPDC, challenging the sealing off of Kidney Island once used as the company’s operational base by the Government of Rivers State.

The defendants in the suit are, government of Rivers State; Attorney General of Rivers State, Deputy Sheriff of High Court of Rivers State and Registrar of the High Court of Rivers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper