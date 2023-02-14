Thugs Attack Supporters Of CBN Cashless Policy In Abuja 





Supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government, who were embarking on a peaceful street protest, came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council, which is the apex organ of all civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country, briefed journalists before embarking on the protest march.

They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown as at press time.

One of the peaceful protesters, who spoke to journalists, Audu Emmanuel, said: “they just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march. They were hitting everyone in sight, snatching phones, bags and everything they could lay their filthy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper