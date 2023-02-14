Thugs Attack Supporters Of CBN Currency Swap Policy In Abuja





Supporters of the new Naira policy of the Federal Government who were embarking on a peaceful street protest came under heavy attack by thugs and street urchins suspected to be hired by the G10 Governors who are spearheading the opposition to the policy in the country.

The Civil Society Organizations Central Coordinating Council (CSOCCC), which is the apex organ of all Civil Society Organizations in the country briefed the press before embarking on their march on Tuesday. They had set out to march to the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation before they were attacked.

Their attackers were wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods, charms and other dangerous weapons. The attack left many members of the civil society injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders remain unknown till at press time.

One of the peaceful protesters who spoke to journalists Audu Emmanuel said: “they just came out from nowhere and attacked our peaceful march. They were hitting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper