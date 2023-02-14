Wike Challenges Sekibo On Dikibo’s Killers





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, to disclose to the world the killer of former South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of PDP, Chief Aminasoari Kala (AK) Dikibo.

The governor threw up the challenge to counter the false claim put up by Sekibo that the PDP presidential campaign council was putting off its campaign in Rivers State because of the threat to the life of members of the campaign council.

Speaking at Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town, venue of PDP campaign for Akuku-Toru local government area yesterday, Wike asserted that Rivers people know Sekibo as sponsor of cult group associated to several deaths in the State.

He said, “All of us know who Abiye Sekibo is. Don’t we? I use this medium today to challenge Dr Abiye Sekibo. I want to ask you wherever you are, can you tell us who killed A.K. Dikibo, the former national vice…





Source: Leadership Newspaper