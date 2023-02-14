Zamfara PDP Accuses ‘APC Thugs’ Of Attacking Its Campaign Rally





The Zamfara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring thugs to attack and disrupt the PDP campaign rally in Talata Mafara local government area of the State.

It was gathered that hoodlums suspected to be political thugs attempted to disrupt the Talata Mafara campaign rally organised by the PDP on Tuesday.

Reacting to the development, the Dauda Lawal Media Center, in a statement issued by its Coordinator in Gusau, noted that the sponsored thugs stormed and attacked the campaign rally in numbers, wielding dangerous weapons.

Lawal fingered the state governor, Bello Matawalle, the State chapter of the APC, for being responsible for the incident.

The statement reads in part, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has so far campaigned in 11 Local Government Areas in Zamfara state, and among all the places, it is only in Talata Mafara LGA that we experienced such an incident of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper