2023 Polls: YIAGA, Abuja Global Shapers Hold Sensitisation Campaign For Voters





The Abuja Global Shapers Community and Election observer group, Yiaga Africa, have taken to the streets to educate Nigerians on the importance as well as process of voting.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of 522 city-based hubs in 154 countries, developed and led by young leaders, under the age of 30, exceptional in their potential, achievement, and drive to contribute to their communities.

The groups on Saturday the 11th of February 2023, visited Garki Model Market to carry out the sensitization exercise.

The campaign is part of the Abuja Global Shapers’ contribution to promoting a free, fair and inclusive election later this month.

According to the project coordinator, Nafisa Atiku-Adejuwon, the aim of this project was to educate citizens on the process of voting and encourage citizens to come out and cast their vote on Election Day.

The campaign, she said, is also aimed at promoting awareness of the IREV portal created by the electoral commission, INEC, to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper