Abuja Lawyer Drags EFCC To Court Over Assault





An Abuja-based constitutional lawyer, Chief Felix Edewor, has dragged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court over a physical assault on him by an operative of the commission, Mr. Mohammed Mohammed.

The EFCC official, Mohammed, was said to have pounced on Chief Edewor, slapped him severally when the latter went to the anti-graft commission to request for the sum of N14 million belonging to the FRCN Headquarters Staff Cooperative Society being held by the agency.

Counsel to Chief Edewor, Dr. Emeka Obegolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in his originating summons, argued that the act by the EFCC and its official was an infringement of the fundamental human rights of the lawyer.

The case has been scheduled for hearing at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on March 7.

In the originating summons made available to journalists by Dr. Obegolu SAN in Abuja, the EFCC and Mr. Mohammed were listed as the first and second respondents in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper