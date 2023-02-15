Atiku Wasted 8 Years Nigerians Gave North East – Shettima





All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar did nothing for the North-East region including his home State Adamawa during his eight years tenure as vice president between 2009 and 2007.

Shettima made the statement at the Yobe State APC zonal rally in Potiskum, the headquarters of Potiskum local government area.

He said the eight years of the former vice president was nothing but a waste of chance to the region as even the road leading to his hometown, Ganye was constructed by President Muhammadu Buhari when he was the PTF chairman and re-awarded by the Buhari administration.

He said, “The truth of the matter is for someone to spend eight years as the vice president without bringing eight projects to his people is nothing but a total waste of chance to the people of the region.

“Anyone whom you think is yours and spent eight as vice president for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper