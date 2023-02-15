Bauchi APC Campaign Coordinators Defect To PDP





Ahead of next month’s governorship election, six campaign coordinators of the Bauchi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Campaign Council have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection, which came at a time when Bauchi governorship candidates have intensified campaign efforts to woo voters, has created a vacuum in the retired Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar’s camp.

The chairman of the coordinators, Comrade Nasiru Khalid, disclosed the decision to dump the party at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.

He said the progressive blueprint of the PDP led administration in Bauchi lured them to the party, adding that they will contribute immensely to the victory of the party in the state.

Khalid said their unanimous decision to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed due consultation with their followers at the grassroots.

He said the delegation will continue to mobilise and canvass votes for candidates under the platform of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper