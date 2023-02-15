COVID-19: Tokyo Reports 2,232 New Cases





Tokyo confirmed 2,232 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 900 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,757.1, compared to 2,852.9 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by one from Monday to 17, while 12 deaths linked to the virus were reported.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 9,380 new cases, marking a daily count fewer than 10,000 for the first time since June 27 last year.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Sunday to 286. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 130.





Source: Leadership Newspaper