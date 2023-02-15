EU-UN Seeks United Front Against GBV In Nigeria





United Nations (UN) has urged stakeholders, law enforcement agencies and the justice system to do more to address the menace of gender-based violence in Nigeria, protect people’s rights and ability to function well in the family, community and society.

The UN said it was investing in all sectors and communities in Nigeria to eradicate gender based violence (GBV).

The head of Technical Unit of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, Ms Erin Kenny, made the call at the Spotlight Initiative’s Global Civil Society Reference Group visit to the Ministry of Women Affairs to tour the Gender Based Violence Data Situation Room.

Kenny also said that the visit is an avenue to understand better the innovative initiatives Spotlight is currently implementing towards ending GBV.

“The Spotlight Initiative a partnership between UN and multilateral donors including the EU they gave us 500 million Euros to invest around the world to eradicate violence against women and girls a large investment is in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper