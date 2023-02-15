Mbah Seeks Catholic, Methodist’s Support To Make Enugu Great





Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called on the Catholic and Methodist faithful to partner with him in his journey to create a prosperous state.

He said if elected at the March 11, 2023 poll, there would be improved standard of living for the people, and empowerment for the youths, women and the vulnerable ones through employment generation, training in digital skills and vocational acquisition.

Mbah made the promises at Emene both at the final day of a 40-day prayer and fasting retreat organised by the Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria (CCRN) and at Ugwuaji, at the 48th Synod of the Methodist Church of Nigeria held at St Luke Methodist Church.

He was invited as a guest of honour to address them. The worshipers assured him of their support and votes on election day.

Addressing Catholic worshippers, Mbah enjoined churches across the state to partner with him in order to displace those forces working against the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper