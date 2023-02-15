Naira Protests: Okowa Appeals For Calm In Delta





Governor of Delta State and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has appealed to citizens of the State and Nigerians to remain calm amidst scarcity of the new Naira notes in the country.

The governor’s appeal is coming on the heels of protests by some citizens of the State at Orhuwhorun Community in Udu local government area of the State where a bank’s ATM gallery was was set ablaze.

Okowa’s appeal was contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba on Wednesday.

He called on the people to remain calm while also appealing to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the monetary authorities to take further steps in increasing the money supply in the system.

“We appeal to our brothers and sisters across the state to keep calm in spite of the current travails they are going through as a result of the scarcity of naira notes in the country.

“As a government we are not unaware of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper