Valentine’s Day Tragedy: 9 Killed As Rival Cult Groups Battle For Supremacy In Rivers





No fewer than nine persons were killed on Valentine’s Day at Ikata community of Upata Kingdom in Ahoada-East local government area of Rivers State, following a clash between two rival cult groups.

A source in the community said the deaths occured when two factions of suspected Greenland Cult groups loyal to ‘VIP’ and ‘Ebuka’, exchanged gunfire in the community for over 30 minutes.

The source said the clash may not be unconnected with a lingering leadership tussle within the factionalised cult group in the community.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two persons in connection with the shoo out that led to the killing of nine persons in Ikata community.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Effiong Okon, has deployed tactical teams to the affected community.

Iringe-Koko stated that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police…





Source: Leadership Newspaper