With Access To Funding, Entertainment Can Boost Nigeria’s Economy – Igbenoba-Onikoyi 





Ace actor, Tobi Igbenoba-Onikoyi, has said the Nigerian entertainment industry can drastically boost the nation’s economy if the government provides the enabling environment as well as funding opportunities for the sector.

Coming at a time when the nation’s economy is faced with critical challenges as revenue nosedived to record low, Igbenoba-Onikoyi, who played the role of Silk in Africa Magic’s TV series ‘Dilemma’, insisted that the entertainment industry has more to offer Nigeria’s economy.

In a chat with journalists, she noted that the industry remained the best avenue to market the unique opportunities in the country to investors within the African continent and beyond, addressing unemployment and attracting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

According to her, the sector, if improved, will create multiplier growth in the hospitality, tourism, aviation sectors and other industries.

While PWC had predicted that Nigeria’s Entertainment and Media industry is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper