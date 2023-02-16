Baro Port, 4 Years After





Four years after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned Baro Inland Port in Niger State, the project is yet to take off. Without mincing words, the project has been practically abandoned by relevant authorities. When the Port was commissioned on January 19, 2019, the government and people of Niger State, and indeed, the North, were happy and had high hopes that this laudable project would help bring the region out of the economic woods it has found itself today.

The port was constructed by a Chinese firm, CGCC Project Limited at the cost of N5.8 billion. The project is equipped with a quarry length of 150 metres, cargo stacking yard of 7,000 square metres, a transit shed of 3, 600 square metres and a capacity of 5,000 TEU at a time. The port also has a water hydrant system, water treatment plant, tree forklift of various tonnages and powered by a 100KVA generating set.

Unfortunately, as the days roll into weeks, months and years, every hope that Baro Port will ever become…





Source: Leadership Newspaper