BREAKING: Buhari Approves Old N200 Banknote To Remain Legal Tender Till April 10





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the continuous use of the old N200 banknote as legal tender till April 10.

The old note will be used alongside the new version of it till the new deadline approved by the President.

CBN Opens Portal For Deposit Of Old Naira Notes

The President disclosed this on Thursday morning during an nationwide broadsheet to Nigerians.

He also apologised to Nigerians over the difficulties experienced in accessing the scarce newly redesigned Naira notes.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper