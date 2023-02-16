Ebonyi Peace C’ttee Orders Warring Communities To Release Hostages





The peace committee on Oso/Amasiri crisis set up by the Ebonyi State government yesterday directed the two warring communities of Oso Edda in Afikpo South local government area and Amasiri community in Afikpo North LGA to immediately release anyone held hostage by the both communities.

The directive was contained in a communique signed by the committee chairman and the traditional ruler of Amasiri autonomous community, Ezeogo Bassey Idam Onya and the co-chairman, Dr. Mike Okoro and made available to LEADERSHIP.

The committee also directed that further mounting of road blocks, searching of vehicles and other criminal activities by both communities should be reported to law enforcement agencies for decisive action.

The committee warned against fake news and warned perpetrators to desist from igniting fear, panic and hatred amongst the both communities adding that anyone caught raising false alarm would be made to face the full weight of the law.

According to the communique, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper