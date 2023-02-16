Federal Govt Launches Diplomatic Duty-free Village, Exempts Envoys From Taxes





The federal government has unveiled a Diplomatic Duty -Free Village in Abuja in line with the United Nations Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which was domesticated by Nigeria in 1961, through the diplomatic immunities and privileges act of December 1962.

This statutes make it possible for the exemption of diplomats from all duties and taxes, whether national, regional or municipal.

Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed in her remarks during the launch said

“Specifically, the diplomatic immunities and privileges act of 1962 empowers the Ministry of Finance to exempt diplomats from all taxes including duty free shopping facilities in several countries, such as South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, most of the EU countries and a few others, in line with government’s responsibilities to ensure the physical security of people much in our country.”

Ahmed noted that the facility is only for diplomats and members of their household…





Source: Leadership Newspaper