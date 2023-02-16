JAMB Extends 2023 UTME Registration To Feb 22





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended its 2023 UTME registration exercise by one week starting from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023.

A press statement by JAMB Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said with the extension, the sale of ePINs would end on Monday, 20th February, 2023, while the UTME registration ends on Wednesday, 22nd February, 2023.

Recall that in line with the Board’s 2023 Schedule of Activities, as earlier released, the closing date for the sale of both the ePINs and the 2023 UTME application documents was slated for Tuesday, 14th February, 2023.

At the close of the sale of ePINs on Tuesday, 14th February, 2023, 1,527,068 candidates had successfully registered for the 2023 UTME exercise inclusive of the 168,748, who indicated their interest to take the Mock-UTME.

The statement reads in part: “It should also be noted that the Board, based on its projections, had expanded its capacity to register up to a hundred…





Source: Leadership Newspaper