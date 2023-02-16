Naira Swap Policy Has Minimised Monetisation Of 2023 Elections, Says Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that in addition to the economic gains of his administration’s Naira Swap Policy, it has also helped immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics ahead of the 2023 general election.

The President noted that the development was a positive departure from the past and represents a bold legacy step by this administration, towards laying a strong foundation for free and fair elections even as he urged Nigerians to go out and vote candidates of thier choice in the February 25 and March 11 elections.

President Buhari disclosed these in a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians over the the Naira Swap crises on Thursday morning.

“Fellow citizens, on the 25th of February, 2023 the nation would be electing a new President and National Assembly members. I am aware that this new monetary policy has also contributed immensely to the minimization of the influence of money in politics.

“This is a positive departure from the past and represents…





Source: Leadership Newspaper