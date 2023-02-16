Naira Value Depreciation, Forex Hiccups Cripple Manufacturers’ Performance In Q4





Naira value depreciation, difficulties in accessing foreign exchange, among others crippled the performance of manufacturing firms in the last quarter of 2022.

To this end, the Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index (MCCI) for the fourth quarter of 2022 dropped to 55.0 points down from 55.4 points recorded in the third quarter of the year.

This was contained in the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) CEO report for the fourth quarter (Q4), 2022.

The MCCI is a quarterly research and advocacy publication that measures changes in pulse of over 400 Chief Executive Officers (CEO’s) and trends in the manufacturing sector.

MCCI index is computed using data generated on standard diffusion factors of business and employment conditions and production levels with a baseline score of 50 points.

According to the report, the 0.4 points decline underscores the persisting challenges and waning confidence of manufacturers in the economy in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Source: Leadership Newspaper