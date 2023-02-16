Ondo Court Sentences 2 To Death For Killing Couple





An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, sentenced two men, Ayuba Idris and Tasur Abubakar, to death by hanging for armed robbery and murder.

The convicts were arraigned and charged with the killing of a couple, Mr. Kwaku Richard Kwakye and Mrs. Tope Kwakye.

Counsel to the state government, John Dada, dragged Idris and Abubakar before the court on five-count charges.

The charges read that the convicts robbed Mr. and Mrs. Kwakye and killed them on May 1, 2019, around 8:30 pm at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olufoam in Akure.

The offences contravened Sections 6(b),(1,2)(a)&(b),324,319, 319(1) of the Robbery and Firearms( Special Provisions) Act, Cap11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Dada had earlier told the court that the convicts were armed with dangerous weapons and killed their victims with motorcycle cables.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Williams Olamide, said the prosecution did not successfully prove counts one and two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper