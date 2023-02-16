Ramos Shoves Photographer After PSG Defeat To Bayern





Sergio Ramos was seen shoving a photographer after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 defeat in their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe returned to PSG’s squad from injury but were unable to turn their side’s poor form. Christophe Galtier’s side have now lost their last three matches and the defeat to Bayern has put their Champions League campaign in jeopardy.

Video footage showed defender Ramos pushing the photographer who was close to him while some PSG players were saluting the crowd at the Parc des Princes after the final whistle.

Bayern dominated much of the game and had chances to double their lead after Coman’s 53rd-minute winner. Up to that point, the likes of Leo Messi and Neymar were struggling to find their way into the match, and it was the introduction of Kylian Mbappe in the second half that shifted the balance of the game back into the hosts’ favour.

Mbappe had two goals disallowed because of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper