Sowunmi’s Call For Bode George’s Arrest, Sign Of Frustration – Spokesman





The call for the arrest of a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, by a chieftain of the party, Segun Sowunmi, who lost in his bid to become the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, has been described as a sign of frustration and disillusionment over his loss.

Reacting to Sowunmi’s call for George’s arrest, the Special Adviser on Media to Chief Olabode George, Olusegun Edwards, in a statement signed by him, stated that the attack on the elder Statesman was unwarranted.

He noted that Sowunmi was jaundiced and parochial in his thinking to have made such a disdainful statement against a reverred person like Chief George.

“He (Sowunmi) is suffering from the disillusionment of his loss of PDP’s governorship ticket in Ogun State through the ballot box and the court process he instituted against the party flag bearer, Chief Ladi Adebutu, who has been recognised as the undisputed candidate of PDP by the Independent National…





Source: Leadership Newspaper