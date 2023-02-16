TETFund Constitutes Centre Point On AU-EU Research Partnership





The Tertiary Education Trust fund (TETFund) has set up the National Contact Point (NCP) to serve as a channel for information dissemination on opportunities.

This is part of the fund’s commitment toward actualising the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) partnership on research and innovation.

The executive secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who disclosed this at the launch and presentation of the NCP and presentation of work programme for 2023-2024, in Abuja, said the NCP would also provide for researchers on various workshops.

Echono said TETFund, being an intervention agency for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria, had the mandate to facilitate the institutionalisation of Research and Development (R&D) in tertiary institutions to support development.

He expressed worry over the inability of Nigeria to participate effectively in the EU research funding framework programme until now.

According to him, the fund has initiated the process to ensure that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper