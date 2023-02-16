TETFund, IFC Move To Boost Employability Skills





Determined to shore up the employability skills of Nigerian graduates, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, in collaboration with International Finance Corporation (IFC), has begun the conduct of a National Employability Benchmarking Programme in Nigerian universities.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, said the move is part of efforts to improve employability in the country and help steer higher education institutions towards better alignment with market needs.

Echono said IFC is utilising its vitae employability tool to provide a diagnostic macro snapshot of how well tertiary institutions in Nigeria are implementing employability best-practices, saying that the programme would also measure how tertiary institutions are establishing a baseline for employability, and potentially supporting the development of a strategic approach to sector intervention.

“IFC Vitae is a global first-of-a-kind, survey-based, diagnostic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper